California’s mask mandate may end June 15

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would stop requiring people to wear masks in almost all circumstances on June 15, the date set for the state’s full reopening.

In an on-camera interview with media later posted on Twitter, Newsom said masks would only be required in large indoor settings, but the mandate would no longer be in effect.

The news comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirmed the recommendation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s use in 12- to 15-year-old children Wednesday, with shots available to this age group in Los Angeles County starting Thursday.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the Pfizer vaccine, which was the only already approved for use in teens ages 16-18, emergency use authorization to include children 12-15.

Vaccine providers across L.A. County were then given the green light to begin offering the vaccine to children ages 12-15 Thursday at sites that offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 322

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,236,243

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 21

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 24,041

Hospitalizations countywide: 379; 17% of which are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of May 10: 4, with 1,229 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 7, 4 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,738

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of May 11: 303

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of May 2: 58.6%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of May 2: 56%

For a full list of sites across the county offering Pfizer vaccines, visit bit.ly/PfizerSites, and for more information on their vaccination efforts, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.