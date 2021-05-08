Canyon Country vehicle fire being examined by arson investigators

A vehicle fire late Thursday night in Canyon Country is being examined by arson investigators, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The call for the fire, which eventually destroyed the entire cab of the big rig, was first reported at approximately midnight near the Soledad Canyon Road and Highway 14 on-ramp.

Both California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to the call just before handing the investigation over to LASD’s Arson unit.

A firefighter works to extinguish the blaze that destroyed the cab of an 18-wheeler in Canyon Country on Thursday. Photo Courtesy of Austin Dave.

One man was eventually transported to the hospital with severe burns, but the identity and details of his relationship to the big rig fire were not revealed by investigators as of Friday.

Although he declined to speak to many of the specifics, citing that the investigation remains ongoing, Sgt. Joe Iguia of the Arson unit said he and his detectives were looking into it.

“We’re still trying to put everything together and there’s a lot of evidence we’re still trying to gather,” said Iguia.

Finding evidence, such as surveillance footage, to pinpoint exactly how the vehicle caught on fire and resulted in someone needing a transport to the hospital, remained a priority as of Friday afternoon, Iguia said.

The fire was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene at around 11:50 p.m.