Castaic neighborhood awakes to find graffiti spray painted on property

A Castaic neighborhood awoke to a number of instances of graffiti spray painted across their driveways, mailboxes and street signs on Monday.

The graffiti included multiple instances of the letters “BLM,” in an apparent reference to the social movement Black Lives Matter. Other graffiti included paint in the shape of a penis, and the word “racist” painted on a sign.

Neighbors awoke in the morning to learn of what had happened to their neighbors, and immediately informed the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and local media.

The letters “BLM” are spray painted on the mailbox of a Castaic home. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal.

“At 6:40 a.m. this morning, a report of graffiti seen throughout a neighborhood on the 30100 block of Valley Glen Street in Castaic was called in,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A report was taken, which is still pending.”

Officials from the SCV Sheriff’s Station had not yet announced an arrest as it relates to the graffiti.

On Monday afternoon, a private company was seen removing the graffiti from the individual properties.