CHP pursuit ends in violent crash

A pursuit that began late Monday evening ended in a violent crash and the need for medical transports, according to law enforcement officials.

The call was first reported near Sierra Highway and Agua Dulce Canyon Road at 8:25 p.m., but and a pursuit ended with a crash 10 minutes later at Sierra Highway and Vasquez Canyon Road.

The crash resulted in paramedics being called and caused by unknown circumstances, according to Officer Dion Conley of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

Paramedics and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene shortly after 8:35 p.m. and were responding to a solo-vehicle crash with two people trapped inside the vehicle, said Fire Department Supervisor Martin Rangel.

First responders work to free two patients trapped in an overturned vehicle on Monday. Photo courtesy of Austin Dave.

The crash “at the end of a pursuit” set the car on fire, Rangel said while reading from the initial report on Monday. The vehicle had reportedly hit a light standard and knocked down a street sign. While it sat on its side, paramedics worked to free those trapped inside.

Both patients, s two males driving a car registered to a Canyon Country address, had to be cut from the vehicle. Greengard added that the initial cause of the pursuit was due to the car allegedly not having their headlights illuminated at night and driving at high speeds.

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and eventually landed at Canyon Country Park.

One patient was transported by ground with major injuries, however, the helicopter had not yet taken off as of 9:20 p.m. The second patient is believed to have life threatening injuries, according to Greengard, but his status remained unknown as of the publication of this article.