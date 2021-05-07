Costco still seeks second spot in SCV

By Perry Smith

Signal Managing Editor



After plans fell through for a $100 million mall expansion that would have brought a second Costco to the Santa Clarita Valley, representatives from the big box retailer reached out to city officials to see if they could still make a second location a reality.

Santa Clarita officials confirmed Thursday they’ve been in contact with Costco recently with respect to seeing how and where another store might fit into the SCV’s retail picture. `

“We have met with representatives of Costco in the past two weeks specifically about that,” said Jason Crawford, economic development director for the city of Santa Clarita, “and we talked with them about identifying a possible second location for them in Santa Clarita.”

A representative from Costco was not immediately available to comment Thursday evening.

In direct conversations with Costco, store officials indicated to the city “they very much would like to see” a second location, which the city was very supportive of, due to feedback from residents, Crawford said.

City officials also said Thursday evening that there wasn’t a specific location identified yet. However, store representatives have conducted “drive-bys” at several spots to evaluate potential sites. No one specific location is at the top of the potential list, he added.

There are about 10 locations that have been identified as potential sites, with city officials noting there aren’t a lot of spaces where such a large retailer would be an easy fit.

Santa Clarita officials expressed disappointment last month after officials with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that plans to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco, as well as other amenities, were not moving forward. The expansion was part of a project approved before the pandemic, which was dubbed “The Patios Connection.”

While those plans were reduced in November, city officials still believed a Costco was coming until that was scuttled by Westfield on April 19.

“(The mall) desperately needs Costco and I think Costco needs them because the Costco in Canyon Country is wonderful, but it’s really jammed and the parking is jammed and having two is not too much,” said Councilwoman Laurene Weste in November, when the initial changes were announced. “It’s a good thing.”

The city has heard support for a second Costco from residents, as well, Crawford noted.

“We have heard from our residents that they would like to see a second Costco in town,” Crawford said, “and we would very much like to find a location inside the city for a second Costco.”