County to reallocate COVID-19 relief funds

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday aimed at reallocating remaining COVID-19 relief funds.

A report conducted by the CEO on these funds identified $102.1 million in savings resulting from the availability of other funding sources, such as FEMA, which the CEO recommends repurposing as supplemental funding for other critical programs, as well as for any additional pandemic-related response costs.

The approved motion is set to reallocate funds as recommended by the CEO in the report, some of which include:

Providing $71.0 million to cover disaster service workers and other expenses/costs incurred by the county to combat the pandemic;

Allocating an additional $23.0 million to provide relief to the remaining applicants in the county’s rent relief program;

Providing an additional $1.0 million to supplement funding for the L.A. Regional Foodbank to continue the program through June;

Providing $5.6 million in bridge funding to address programming needs until the county receives approximately $950 million from the American Rescue Plan in May.

Another approved motion is set to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by extending the expiration date and payment due date for annual renewal fees of Public Health permits and licenses to Sept. 30 to allow businesses additional time to pay for 2021-22 fees.

To mitigate any revenue shortfalls, the motion also allows the county CEO to identify any discretionary funds or additional COVID-19 relief funding, such as the American Rescue Fund, that may be reallocated to Public Health.