Deputies detain 1 following stolen-vehicle investigation

A man was placed in handcuffs following a felony traffic stop and gunpoint detention in Newhall on Monday.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, deputies near the corner of Railroad Avenue and Drayton reportedly spotted a vehicle that was connected to an alleged car theft recently out of the Los Angeles Police Department Mission Hills area, according to deputy Natalie Arriaga of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies detain one following a report of a stolen vehicle being spotted in Newhall on Monday. Bobby Block / The Signal.

After spotting the vehicle, deputies conducted a felony traffic stop, Arriaga added.

The suspect eventually exited their vehicle on 14th Street in Newhall and deputies brandished their weapons while taking the driver — the sole passenger in the vehicle — into custody.

Deputies then searched the tan Toyota sedan with California license plates and were seen putting evidence into baggies while others spoke with the man.