Deputies report being shot at by possible pellet gun

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies reported they were shot at, possibly by a pellet gun, in Canyon Country Monday evening.

The call of the possible pellet gun firing was reported shortly before 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were unavailable to comment as of the publication of this story.

Initial reports indicate that deputies were searching the nearby Santa Clara riverbed looking for a possible suspect in the alleged shooting as of 6:55 p.m.

Soledad Canyon Road, as well as the surrounding bike paths, were shut down by containing deputies on the scene.