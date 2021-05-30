Emergency personnel called to Pitchess Detention Center

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to another medical emergency at Pitchess Detention Center Sunday.

This incident follows reports that emergency personnel had transported at least a half-dozen inmates from the facilities earlier this week for suspected overdoses, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

While Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas could not confirm whether Sunday’s medical response to the North County Correctional Facility was due to a reported overdose, he confirmed that an ambulance had been requested to the scene for an inmate.

No transports were made as a result of the incident, Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett added at 12:30 p.m.

A total of six patients were transported to the hospital due to suspected overdoses earlier this week, including multiple calls Wednesday regarding an incident at the South Facility, as well as a separate incident at the North County Correctional Facility about a half-hour later, along with additional calls to the facility Friday, per fire officials.

A Sheriff’s Department investigation is still seeking to determine what the drugs were that the inmates overdosed on, as well as how the drugs were brought into the maximum-security facility.