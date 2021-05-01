Firefighters quickly extinguish small fire near railroad in Newhall

Los Angeles County firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire which ignited along the railroad tracks on the 24900 block of Railroad Avenue and 15th Street in Newhall Saturday.

Los Angeles County Fire dispatch was notified of a brush fire which ignited shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters were on scene at 3:15 p.m. to find a brush fire which covered about 20 feet of brush, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatch with LA County Fire.

“The fire was at about 20 by 20 feet,” Ornelas said. “But they quickly had it under control shortly after (firefighters) had arrived on scene.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and no structures were under threat, according to Ornelas.

He added a cause had yet to be determined.

The brush fire temporarily halted the Metrolink Antelope Valley line going to Los Angeles, according to the Metrolink AV Twitter account, adding the train was delayed for 15 minutes due to the incident.