Firefighters respond to Towsley Canyon brush fire

A brush fire reported in the hills in Towsley Canyon prompted a first-alarm assignment Sunday.

The blaze was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Calgrove Boulevard and The Old Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Units arriving on the scene reported a quarter-acre fire in heavy brush at the top of the ridge in Towsley Canyon, per fire officials.

Smoke can be seen in the hills near Towsley Canyon from a brush fire burning in the area on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported the fire had grown to half an acre and was burning downhill in medium brush by 4 p.m., with no structures threatened.

City of Santa Clarita and SCV Sheriff’s Station officials in social media posts both advised residents to avoid the area as firefighters worked to contain the fire.