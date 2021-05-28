Garcia bill to support military families gets Democratic co-sponsor

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, recently became the first member of Congress to co-sponsor H.R. 2650, a bill introduced in April by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.

The proposed legislation would “give military spouses with valid professional licenses in one state, reciprocity in another state where their spouse is stationed on military orders,” according to statement released by Garcia’s office.

“I am proud to join Congressman Carbajal in this bipartisan effort to support our military families and remove this burdensome obstacle that many military families face,” Garcia said in a prepared statement.

Carbajal represents multiple military installations, including Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“The support and sacrifices of military spouses help keep our country safe. There is no reason they should have to choose between job security and being with their family when they’re reassigned to a new location,” Carbajal said in a prepared statement last week.

Both Garcia and Carbajal are veterans and members of the bipartisan For Country Caucus. Upon being introduced, the bill was referred to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for a hearing, which has not been scheduled.