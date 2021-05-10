How Businesses Are Finding The Silver Lining Of The Pandemic

The COVID19 pandemic turned the world upside down, and the impact was so harsh that many businesses were shut down overnight. While governments around the globe mandated social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, companies quickly turned to the remote work culture to stay afloat.

Since the inception of the pandemic, everything has been highly unprecedented. Now, after multiple waves, businesses have finally found some structure in their way of work and started to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic. But there is no ignoring the amount of losses every business has faced in this phase.

Every cloud has a silver lining, but does a storm like the pandemic have one too? It indeed does. Read on to find out how business owners have found something positive amidst the crisis:

Employee well-being is on the forefront:

To say remote work is challenging during the pandemic is an understatement. The feeling of isolation that employees feel because of the social distancing takes a toll on their performance. This directly affects their productivity and business revenue.

This has brought to light the need for businesses to support their employees and their well-being. It has popularised the topic of mental health and compelled business owners to make changes in their work culture to ensure employees feel safe and valued.

Higher importance to employee growth:

One of the biggest silver linings in the pandemic has been the value being attached to employee learning & growth. Businesses are noticing how crucial it is to have a skilled workforce in these tough times.

This has led to a lot of businesses investing in a LMS software to provide online training to their employees. A LMS automates the process of delivery and management of online training courses. It also helps in tracking employee progress, which is valuable for businesses to understand how each employee is performing.

Unnecessary office expenses are eliminated:

With strict restrictions on stepping out, a lot of businesses have no reason to use their dedicated office space. Since the situation doesn’t seem to be improving and businesses will continue to operate remotely, a lot of business owners have given up their office space.

This has saved them thousands of dollars spent monthly on renting an office space. Moreover, there is no need to procure office furniture as well. It has saved businesses from spending on printers, printing papers, stationeries, electricity bills, etc.

Realisation of the benefits of WFH:

A lot of businesses wouldn’t provide employees the flexibility to work from home before the pandemic. Now that there is no other way to make things work and they are forced to make employees work from home, it has led to them witnessing its many benefits.

It has allowed employees to build a better work-life balance as there is higher flexibility. Additionally, employees do not have to waste time on travelling to and fro work. This leaves them with a lot more time to spend with their family or indulge in their personal interests. All this has definitely increased employee satisfaction.

More inclination towards automation:

The pandemic has turned businesses towards automation to keep operations smooth. In these challenging times, businesses have understood that automating menial repetitive tasks allows them to help employees perform to the best of their abilities.

For instance, automating the payroll process with the help of a payroll software ensures employees always receive accurate salaries on time. This keeps the employee morale high and ensures they stay committed to achieving business goals.

Conclusion:

Although the current situation has affected a lot of businesses along with everyone’s day-to-day lives, there is a lot to gain from the situation.