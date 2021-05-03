L.A. County to open additional libraries

Los Angeles County is set to open additional library locations to the public starting May 10.

The Acton-Agua Dulce and Castaic branches are set to join the Stevenson Ranch Library in offering in-person services, with more locations to follow in the coming weeks.

Libraries have been cleared to reopen at 75% capacity, while also requiring masking and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance for customers, among other safety protocols.

The libraries are set to continue offering curbside and virtual services.

The Acton-Agua Dulce Library is located at 33792 Crown Valley Road in Acton and the Castaic Library is located at 27971 Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic. For more information on the county library reopenings, visit lacountylibrary.org.