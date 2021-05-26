Man arrested following deputy-involved fight

A man was arrested in Valencia on suspicion he brandished a knife and fought with deputies Tuesday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a business on the 26200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, near the street’s intersection with Soledad Canyon Road, just before 7:30 p.m., according to a report provided by spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga. The name of the business was not immediately provided by sheriff’s officials.

The victim was reportedly exiting a drive thru when he saw the suspect holding a large knife, and the suspect proceeded to point it at him and approach his vehicle, the report stated.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man matching the suspect description, and while attempting to detain him, he became uncooperative and a brief struggle ensued, per the report.

With the help of backup units, deputies were able to detain the suspect without further incident.

Emergency personnel were then called to the scene for the reported assault where the patient was reportedly involved in a fight and had minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s report and Charisma Murillo, a representative with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim positively identified the man as the suspect from the incident, and he was then arrested on suspicion of assault on an executive officer and brandishing a knife, according to Arriaga.

The suspect was released several hours later on a citation to appear at court in four months, Arriaga added.