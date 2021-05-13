Man arrested on suspicion of elder abuse

A Santa Clarita man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse following an alleged altercation with a family member — the second such arrest this week.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 19800 block of Aldbury Street in Canyon Country regarding a family-disturbance call, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies observed an elderly male, with injuries, verbally arguing with a male adult,” said Arriaga. “During investigation, deputies identified a physical altercation had taken place between the victim and suspect.”

In addition to reportedly finding strike marks on the victim, deputies said they also smelled the strong order of alcohol being emitted from the suspect.

The victim was evaluated on the scene for his injuries by medical personnel.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Canyon Country, was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse.