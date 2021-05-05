Man pleads no contest to domestic violence, child abuse

A man who pleaded no contest to committing child abuse and domestic violence after illegally entering a Saugus home last year is set to be sentenced next week on the two felony counts.

Bijan Shaikh, of Van Nuys, was originally charged with nine criminal counts in connection to the incident, ranging from kidnapping to child abuse to domestic violence.

However, the 25-year-old man, in exchange for the no-contest plea he submitted April 23, will be sentenced on one count each of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, girlfriend or boyfriend and child abuse under circumstances likely to produce great bodily injury or death, according to officials at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is now set to be sentenced for the two charges on Monday.

The case against Shaikh stemmed from a Nov. 13 call Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received of an argument inside a residence on the 28900 block of Shadow Valley Lane in Saugus.

“It was reported (Shaikh), who is the ex-boyfriend to the victim, was at the residence, violating a restraining order the victim had against the suspect,” Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said at the time of the arrest. “Upon deputies’ arrival, they learned the suspect had left the location prior … with the victim and their child, after a verbal argument. Deputies initiated a crime broadcast and soon learned the current whereabouts of the suspect and victims.”

Investigators learned that, after fleeing the scene, Shaikh had driven them toward the San Fernando Valley, and, while doing so, he physically assaulted the victim.

At one point, the victim was able to exit the vehicle and alert a family member of their location. The suspect continued into the San Fernando Valley, where he was eventually detained by the Los Angeles Police Department, after getting into several traffic collisions, Arriaga noted.

The victim suffered minor injuries. However, she declined medical treatment.