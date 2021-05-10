Missing Persons Unit asks for public’s help

Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher “Chris” William Conrad.

Family and friends reported that Conrad, 27, was last seen May 4 around 1 a.m. at his residence on the 18000 block of River Circle in Santa Clarita.

They became concerned and then contacted deputies to help find the man, who’s described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Conrad suffers from depression. His family has not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org