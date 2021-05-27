More COC classes returning to campus this fall

About 30% of the nearly 2,000 classes being offered at College of the Canyons this fall will be held in-person.

“That’s as of right now,” said Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, noting the college constantly reviews waitlists to gauge demand for classes. “We expect that number to increase.”

The remaining 70% of classes, or sections, will be taught online — either live or recorded.

The college opened its fall registration period this week, the earliest opportunity it has given students to enroll in their fall semester classes.

“Our hope is that students take advantage of the earlier registration, and so as they’re ending the spring semester make their plans for summer and fall,” Harnish said.

COC’s registration period for its four summer sections opened in late April.

Though fall semester registration data won’t be available until next week, Harnish said students will choose from a “really diverse” mix of in-person classes.

“It’s significantly expanded beyond what we’ve been able to offer on campus for the last couple of semesters with the COVID guidelines in place,” he said.

A recent survey of students found a “strong demand” among students for both in-person and online classes.

“Many of them said they did want to come back. Others said that they wanted to continue learning online,” Harnish said of the COC student body, of which 70% attend on a parttime basis. “Having those online options available gives (parttime students) the ability to earn a degree or get the training that they’re looking for while still working and caring for their families.”

Faculty also supported a return to greater on-campus class offerings.

“There was a strong demand across disciplines to be able to come back and serve students on campus,” said Harnish.