Motorcycle rider killed in Highway 14 crash

A motorcycle rider was killed in a traffic collision Thursday evening on the northbound side Highway 14, near Newhall Avenue.

A crash involving a motorcycle and big rig was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol at 6:50 p.m., according to officials.

“One party was pronounced deceased on the scene,” said Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office. “A SigAlert was issued for the northbound 14, No. 3 lane.”

Traffic continued to be heavily impacted as far back as the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange as of 8:30 p.m. as investigators remained on the scene of the crash heading late into Thursday evening.

No cause for the collision was yet revealed by law enforcement officials. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Fire Department.