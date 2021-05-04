Nephew accused of killing uncle returns to court

A man accused of killing his uncle who was reported missing in 2017 returned to court Monday.

Investigators have charged Daniel Cierzan, 25, on suspicion of him being responsible for the disappearance of William Cierzan, his uncle, who went missing on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, from a home near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

Cierzan is scheduled to return to court on June 4 for a preliminary hearing – in which the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.

The 25-year-old defendant has been charged with one count of murder.

Four years ago, shortly after the initial incident, the city of Santa Clarita and an anonymous source offered a $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the apprehension and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of William Cierzan, which has yet to be claimed.

Homicide detectives reported at the time of Daniel Cierzan’s arrest last summer that William Cierzan’s whereabouts remained unknown.

Detective Ralph Hernandez told The Signal at the time of the disappearance that blood found in the Cierzan home during the investigation was determined to be Will’s. Investigators also said they suspected an assault occurred.

Daniel Cierzan is being held at Men’s Central Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.