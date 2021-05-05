Parks commissioners to hear new Canyon Country Community Center programming plan

The new Canyon Country Community Center is still under construction, but that hasn’t slowed event and activity programming efforts.

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission on Thursday evening will receive “an overview of the site, and the programs and types of activities and events that will be taking place at that multifaceted facility,” according to Lance O’Keefe, the city’s recreation and community services manager.

O’Keefe will provide the overview during the commission’s meeting. In a conversation with The Signal, he said the center is scheduled to open this fall.

Current programs, including preschool programs, youth after-school programs and fitness classes, at the existing Canyon Country Community Center off Flying Tiger Drive will be the first to migrate to the new facility.

“As we progress through the rest of this calendar year and into 2022, there’ll be constant expansion and new programs being offered to the community,” O’Keefe said, noting art classes and intramural leagues for youth and adults will be among the programs offered.

The community center will feature indoor spaces including a dance room, gym, two activity rooms, a classroom, a grand room event space and teaching kitchen.

Outside, O’Keefe said, the community will be able to enjoy a green space, playground, small community stage, an outdoor event space with a trellis, and a mercado, which will double as the center’s parking lot.

“Let’s say we want a farmers market or food truck festival. You can close off each end of that parking lot and it’s a flat space that you could set up vendors,” O’Keefe said.

“You’ve got people getting their meals and their snacks at the food trucks and then taking a walk along the path and looking at the various art pieces and sitting in the trellis area and kind of just taking in the views and the feel of this brand-new facility,” he said.

To join the Parks, Recreation and Community Service Commission meeting, visit santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx for meeting information.