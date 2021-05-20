Pedestrian ‘dancing’ on freeway results in traffic standstill, CHP response

A pedestrian “dancing” on the northbound side of Highway 14 Thursday resulted in lanes of traffic coming to a standstill and a response by multiple California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.

The call of the pedestrian was first reported to CHP at approximately noon on the northbound side of the freeway near Placerita Canyon Road.

“There’s a pedestrian on the freeway, and we’re responding,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall. “He looks like he’s in distress, but he’s just dancing around, waving his arms.”

Through traffic at the Placerita Canyon Road northbound on-ramp and Sierra Highway southbound on-ramp was stopped, as well as traffic near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange, in order to allow first responders time to detain the pedestrian.

“(The) pedestrian was being uncooperative and we’re trying to get him to comply,” said Officer Moises Marroquin of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol said the unidentified pedestrian had been taken into custody.

No officers were injured as a result of the incident. The status of the pedestrian was not known as of the publication of this article.