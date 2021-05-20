SCV Water seeks community input on identifying, preparing for natural disasters

SCV Water invites community members to provide input on potential natural disaster concerns, such as drought, earthquakes and wildfires, affecting its service area. This community feedback will assist the water agency in developing its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which will provide a comprehensive approach on how to manage natural hazards and mitigate their impacts on SCV Water, its customers and the community.

“Keeping our customers’ water flowing during and after a disaster is a top priority for our team,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “We encourage our customers to share meaningful feedback that will help us better understand their concerns and identify strategies that will reduce the future impacts in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The nine-question survey should take respondents less than five minutes to complete. The deadline for community input is Saturday, May 22. To take the survey or learn more about the LHMP, customers can:

Visit yourSCVwater.com/LHMP.

Contact SCV Water’s Communications Manager Kathie Martin at 661-513-1265 or [email protected]

Send comments to SCV Water’s LHMP consultant Gary Sturdivan at [email protected]

Survey results will inform development of the LHMP. The draft plan will be released for public review and comment, after which the SCV Water board will consider it for adoption.