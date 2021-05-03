Three-vehicle traffic collision sends one to the hospital

A three-vehicle traffic collision resulted in one person being sent to the hospital on Monday.

The collision was first reported at 1:46 p.m. near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street.

“There are three vehicles involved and one patient was transported to the hospital,” said Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Deputies investigate a three vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Drayton Street and Railroad Avenue on Monday that sent one person to the hospital. Bobby Block / The Signal.

After the patient had been transported, first responders worked to investigate the crash and clear the scene.

Heavy delays on both sides of the road were reported as of 2:15 p.m.

The status of the patient and cause of the crash remained unknown as of the publication of this article.