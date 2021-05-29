Traffic collision slows traffic on southbound 5 Freeway

Two ambulances were called to scene of a traffic collision on the southbound 5 Freeway Saturday afternoon. The Signal / Dan Watson.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the left two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Hasley Canyon Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

The two lanes will be closed for about an hour, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. CHP closed lanes in response to a two-car traffic collision that was reported at 2:07 p.m. 

Two vehicles collided on the southbound 5 Freeway Saturday afternoon resulting in seven minor injuries. The Signal / Dan Watson.

Supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said fire units identified seven minor injuries at the crash scene and requested multiple ambulances. No one had not been transported as of 2:40 p.m. 

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

