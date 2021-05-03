Two Highway 14 crashes snarl Monday morning traffic

Two traffic collisions, both of which occurred on Highway 14 in Newhall within two hours of each other, snarled southbound traffic for commuters Monday morning.

The first collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 14, near Placerita Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Franklin Lopez.

A total of three vehicles were reportedly involved, including a motorcycle, with one patient transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to Lopez and California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

A second two-vehicle collision was then reported around 9:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 14, also near Placerita Canyon Road, Nicholson said.

Two vehicles had reportedly crashed into the center divider and were blocking the carpool and No. 1 lanes of traffic, Nicholson added.

Southbound traffic could be seen backed up well into Canyon Country Monday morning as first responders worked to clear both incidents.