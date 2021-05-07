Valladares’ elections bill passes Assembly

A bill to address foreign involvement in state and local elections passed the state Assembly with unanimous support Thursday.

Assembly Bill 319, authored by Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, would authorize the California Fair Political Practices Commission to ban campaign contributions from foreign governments and entities in state and local elections, to align local and state FPPC regulation with existing federal law.

The bill seeks to address the backlog of enforcement cases with the Federal Elections Commission.

“This bill protects the integrity of California’s elections and helps keep out foreign contributions that undermine our democratic process,” said Valladares in a prepared statement. “I thank my colleagues for recognizing that these illegal contributions cannot go unnoticed or unpunished.”

Because AB 319 would amend California’s Political Reform Act of 1974, it requires a two-thirds vote. The bill’s next stop is the state Senate.