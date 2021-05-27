Vehicle drives off bridge on Soledad Canyon Road

A vehicle drove over the side of a bridge on Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce Canyon Road early Thursday morning.  

Los Angeles County Fire units arrived at 8:37 a.m. to find a vehicle in the Santa Clara River bed.  

“A vehicle drove over a bridge down about 200 feet and we did have a patient transported to a hospital,” said Charisma Murillo, a County Fire Department representative. 

Murillo said paramedics transported the patient, who appeared to be the only passenger in the vehicle. The person is believed to have sustained moderate but non-life-threatening injuries, according to initial reports. 

The cause of the crash and the vehicle description were not immediately available, according to Murillo. 

