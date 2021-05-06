Vehicle slams into side of Canyon Country firehouse

A vehicle reportedly slammed into the side of a Canyon Country firehouse early Thursday morning, but the crash did not result in any injuries.

The traffic collision involving Station 132 was reported at 8:13 a.m. on the 29300 block of Sand Canyon Road, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters investigate the scene of a crash involving a white truck slamming into Fire Station No. 132. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“A solo vehicle into one of our Fire Stations, Station 132,” said Lim when describing what was written in the initial report received from officials on the scene.

No firefighters or Fire Department personnel were injured in the crash, according to Lim, and no injuries were reported for the sole passenger in the vehicle.