Big-rig fire spreads to brush near Lyons Avenue

A big-rig fire that broke out late Tuesday morning spread to nearby brush on the side of northbound lanes on Interstate 5.

The fire was first reported near the Lyons Avenue off-ramp at approximately 10:42 a.m.

“The initial report was a semi-truck on fire,” said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department. “And then we got an additional call that the brush was on fire.”

The brush assignment was canceled relatively quickly, but officials on the scene reported back that the truck remained “fully involved.”

No injuries were reported as of the publication of this story.

The blaze, which resulted in flames being visible between the cab and trailer of the truck, prompted California Highway Patrol officers to conduct a traffic break and heavily impacted commuters as first responders worked to extinguish the blaze.