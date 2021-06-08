Big rig goes over side of Interstate 5

A big rig went over the side of Interstate 5 north of Castaic on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
A big rig went over the side of Interstate 5 north of Castaic Tuesday, prompting a full emergency response.

The incident was reported on southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the brake check in the Angeles National Forest, north of Castaic, just after 1 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Charisma Murillo.

Santa Clarita Valley search and rescue personnel and a Fire Department helicopter were called in to assist with the incident, though they were both canceled while en route, Murillo said.

Emergency personnel respond to a big rig over the side of Interstate 5 north of Castaic on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

The big rig had reportedly traveled approximately 150 feet down an embankment, Murillo added.

Two patients both self-extricated and met firefighters at the top of the embankment, per fire officials.

No injuries were reported, and no one was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, Murillo said.

A big rig went over the side of Interstate 5 north of Castaic on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
