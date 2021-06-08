Body found near Castaic Lake

Law enforcement officials confirmed they are investigating a body that was found on Tuesday near Castaic Lake.

The call was first reported at approximately 4 p.m. near the intersection of Castaic Lake Drive and Lake Hughes Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Charisma Murillo.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigate a body that was found near Castaic Lake on Tuesday. Bobby Block / The Signal

The call was first reported as a person found “unresponsive,” according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. However, soon after officials arrived on the scene, the unidentified person was pronounced dead, Arriaga said.

The body appeared to have been found in the bushes across the street from the south side of the Castaic Lagoon and officials from the sheriff’s Parks Bureau have said the SCV Sheriff’s Station was handling the investigation as of Tuesday.

The cause of death and description of the person were not available as of 4:40 p.m. as the investigation remained in its preliminary phases, Arriaga said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.