Brush fire reported in Angeles National Forest

Los Angeles County firefighters made short work of a brush fire east of Highway 14 on Wednesday.

Fire Department officials said the blaze was confirmed at 4:01 p.m. and was at roughly an acre in heavy brush.

The fire was reported on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported an RV fire had spread to nearby brush, per fire officials.

Forward progress was stopped around half an hour later, with the fire held at 1.5 acres, Murillo said.