Cal/OSHA updates COVID-19 workplace guidance

As the state prepares to reopen fully next week, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials discussed the continued importance of mask mandates.

Cal/OSHA, the state’s workplace safety agency, refined the COVID-19 requirements, relaxing physical distancing requirements for California’s workforce, though continuing to require masks for workers if any non-vaccinated people are present.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to ease restrictions starting June 15, Cal/OSHA ultimately has control regarding workplace regulations.

Cal/OSHA’s regulations for face coverings are set to require all workers be masked, regardless of vaccination status, except when alone or when all persons in a room are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. Outdoors, all asymptomatic workers who are 6 feet or more away from others can be unmasked, regardless of vaccination status, except at events with more than 10,000 attendees.

Physical distancing is no longer required by Cal/OSHA if employers provide respirators, such as N-95 masks, to all their unvaccinated employees.

Public Health officials continue to urge unvaccinated residents to wear a mask in shared spaces and while around others, consider wearing a respirator instead of a regular cloth mask when in high-risk situations, avoid crowds, physically distance, wash hands often and keep visits outdoors, when possible.

Public Health is set to host a town hall to discuss reopening guidance 6 p.m. on Thursday via livestream.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 134

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,245,253

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 3

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 24,392

Hospitalizations countywide: 255

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of May 26: 0, with 1,239 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 8, 7 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,932

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of June 6: 304

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of May 28: 64.8%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of May 28: 61.8%