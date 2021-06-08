Cal/OSHA updates COVID-19 workplace guidance

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

As the state prepares to reopen fully next week, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials discussed the continued importance of mask mandates.

Cal/OSHA, the state’s workplace safety agency, refined the COVID-19 requirements, relaxing physical distancing requirements for California’s workforce, though continuing to require masks for workers if any non-vaccinated people are present.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to ease restrictions starting June 15, Cal/OSHA ultimately has control regarding workplace regulations.

Cal/OSHA’s regulations for face coverings are set to require all workers be masked, regardless of vaccination status, except when alone or when all persons in a room are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. Outdoors, all asymptomatic workers who are 6 feet or more away from others can be unmasked, regardless of vaccination status, except at events with more than 10,000 attendees.

Physical distancing is no longer required by Cal/OSHA if employers provide respirators, such as N-95 masks, to all their unvaccinated employees.

Public Health officials continue to urge unvaccinated residents to wear a mask in shared spaces and while around others, consider wearing a respirator instead of a regular cloth mask when in high-risk situations, avoid crowds, physically distance, wash hands often and keep visits outdoors, when possible.

Public Health is set to host a town hall to discuss reopening guidance 6 p.m. on Thursday via livestream.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 134

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,245,253

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 3

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 24,392

Hospitalizations countywide: 255

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of May 26: 0, with 1,239 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 8, 7 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,932

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of June 6: 304

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of May 28: 64.8%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of May 28: 61.8%

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS