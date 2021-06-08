Careers Ideas for Professionals Working To Help Children

Working with children is a rewarding career option for people who love children and want to help them as educators, social workers, therapists, and health care specialists, just to name a few. Professionals in this sphere talk about how they can safeguard and protect the next generation while molding young minds and helping them achieve their full potential. If you wish to build a career working with kids, you can choose from various options. You must acquire the necessary training and accreditation to start these jobs that can earn you a median salary from $19 to $86 per hour.

Social Workers

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that between the years 2016 and 2026, there is likely to be a 16% growth in social work positions. The Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) regulates the licensing processes for social workers to ensure that they are competent to work with kids safely, following all the ethical norms typical of the community. When training to get your licensing, you can sign up for the ASWB MSW practice test, which is available in mobile phone applications so that you can study on the go. You’ll answer 1,000 questions designed to test your knowledge of the core subjects. This tool helps review the materials to evaluate your grasp of them before you take the final exam.

Speech-Language Pathologist

Considering that ﻿﻿speech pathologist jobs are expected to grow by 25% from 2019 to 2029, you could choose this career option. Children with speech delays benefit from therapy where the professional helps them practice making sounds and breathing correctly. Kids learn to pronounce syllables while toning their vocal cords and oral muscles. You’ll help kids regain their self-esteem as they overcome issues like stuttering, missed letters, or repeating words and sounds. Both online and offline courses are available for kids where you can sing songs with them, recite poems, and read books.

Coach

If you’re interested in sports, you could consider a career as a coach teaching athletics at the amateur level. You’ll work with kids in schools and sports centers, helping them pick up the basics of the sport. On an advanced level, you could also be a talent scout identifying kids who have the potential to play sports at a higher professional level. Your job description will include training kids on the field to improve their form, learn techniques, and enhance their stamina. This sphere is expected to grow by 12% from 2019 to 2029, making it an excellent career prospect.

Preschool Education Center Director

Should you choose to work as the director of a preschool education center, you’ll be responsible for all the aspects of the program. You’ll oversee the center’s daily operations, draw up budgets, and hire and supervise the teachers and other staff. Working with trained educators to design the curriculum is also a part of the job.

Choose a career working with and helping kids, and you’ll feel enriched by the experience.