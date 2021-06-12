City announces cooling centers in preparation for triple digit heats

The city of Santa Clarita announced Friday its plans to open a handful of local cooling centers in anticipation of triple-digit heat next week.

“On Monday, we will start pumping temperatures up, probably around 100 degrees in parts of Santa Clarita,” said David Gomberg, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “But the peak of the heat … is Tuesday through Thursday.”

According to Gomberg, temperatures will hit 107 degrees on Tuesday, possibly 109 degrees on Wednesday, and then back to 105 degrees on Thursday.

“We got three, well-over 100-degree days there,” said Gomberg, adding that the upcoming forecast is the type of heat that meteorologists say increases the likelihood of fire danger.

“We’re already seeing vegetation very dry for this year; typically, we don’t see this kind of dry fuels until August,” said Gomberg. “We’re really about six to eight weeks ahead of schedule in terms of that … you put the heat wave on top of this very dry vegetation and it’s definitely a concern.”

In response to the forecasts, the city of Santa Clarita will have its three branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library open as cooling centers beginning Tuesday.

Cooling centers will be available to the public at the following locations during the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Valencia Library, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355

COVID-19 restrictions and health orders will be enforced at each location, and normal library services will remain available to the public during cooling center operations.

“With high temperatures and elevated fire danger continuing through the week, the city reminds residents to be prepared with an emergency supply kit and family action plan,” city officials said in a statement. “To learn more and get tips on preparing your home for fire season, please visit santa-clarita.com/Emergency.”