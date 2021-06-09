County board redistricting meeting next week

The Los Angeles County Redistricting Commission is scheduled to host a virtual public hearing for the Santa Clarita Valley on June 14 at 7 p.m.

This hearing is the first of 10 to gather feedback from the public about drawing political boundaries for the five-member Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The hearings also provide an opportunity to learn about the redistricting process, which happens once every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to share 2020 Census data with states in August.

Los Angeles County Redistricting 2021 marks the first time that supervisorial districts will be drawn by a group of county residents acting independent of the Board of Supervisors.

“The redistricting process is important to establish districts that are geographically contiguous, while considering topography, geography, cohesiveness, contiguity, integrity, compactness of territory, and community of interest of the supervisorial districts,” according to a statement released by the commission.

Residents from across the county are welcome to attend any of the scheduled public hearings, even if the hearing isn’t focused on their area of residence.

To learn how to participate in these public hearings or submit a written comment, visit redistricting.lacounty.gov.