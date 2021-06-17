Deputies set up containment in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies established a containment zone in Newhall Thursday.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 23600 block of Newhall Avenue, according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials advised the public to avoid the area of Newhall Avenue, between Valle Del Oro and Sierra Highway, due to an active investigation taking place.

No information was readily available as of the nature of the call, nor what the suspect was wanted for, as of the publication of this story.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment on Newhall Avenue on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Courtesy of Austin Dave

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment on Newhall Avenue on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal