Detectives investigating report of indecent exposure at The Cube

The City of Santa Clarita shows the progress of rennovation work at the newly rennamed Cube Ice Rink in Valencia. March 16, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal
By Signal Staff 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of an indecent exposure that was alleged to have occurred in The Cube on Friday evening, officials confirmed. 

The incident was alleged to have taken place in a communal area within The Cube where male and female skaters were putting on their skates. 

The incident involved juveniles, according to initial reports, so no information was being released about the alleged suspect or victim. 

No one has been detained or arrested in connection with the investigation at this time, per sheriff’s officials, as the incident is still under investigation. 

The Cube, formerly known as Ice Station Valencia, was recently purchased and renovated by the city of Santa Clarita as part of a $14 million effort to continue making ice sports available to the community. 

