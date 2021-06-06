Emergency response called for injured hiker

Los Angeles County Fire Department Helicopter 15 transports an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley search and rescue teams and an L.A. County Fire Department helicopter were deployed to an injured hiker in Towsley Canyon on Sunday morning. 

Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a medical emergency around 11:15 a.m. in the Towsley Canyon hiking area, according to supervisor Bernard Peters. 

Copter 15 located the hiker and transported him to the entrance of the park and he was able to walk with minimal assistance. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department Helicopter 15 transports an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to reports of an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Los Angeles County Fire Department Helicopter 15 transports an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Los Angeles County Fire Department Helicopter 15 transports an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to reports of an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter responds to reports of an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS