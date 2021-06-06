Emergency response called for injured hiker

Santa Clarita Valley search and rescue teams and an L.A. County Fire Department helicopter were deployed to an injured hiker in Towsley Canyon on Sunday morning.

Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a medical emergency around 11:15 a.m. in the Towsley Canyon hiking area, according to supervisor Bernard Peters.

Copter 15 located the hiker and transported him to the entrance of the park and he was able to walk with minimal assistance.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Helicopter 15 transports an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to reports of an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Helicopter 15 transports an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Helicopter 15 transports an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to reports of an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday. June 6, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.