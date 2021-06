A fire was reported in the Santa Clara River bed Saturday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. near the Whites Canyon Road bridge just north of Via Princessa.

No structures were being threatened by the one-eighth-of-an-acre fire, according to Jeremy Stafford, a supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of 4:35 p.m., Stafford said the department had not been ordered to stop rail service at the Metrolink station accessible off of Via Princessa.