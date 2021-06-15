Garcia announces $20 million planned for transportation services in district

In an announcement released on Monday, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, reported that he had secured $20 million in federal funding for the district to be included in pending legislation, with some of the money heading toward the Santa Clarita Valley if the bill is approved.

The House surface transportation reauthorization bill, in its current version and still awaiting passage by the House and Senate before heading to the president’s desk, would give approximately $7.2 million for a bridge and improvements for road medians, striping and asphalt in and around the city of Santa Clarita, officials said.

“While the legislation is still moving through the legislative process and is subject to change, I am glad California’s 25th District was prioritized in the current version,” Garcia said in a statement. “This funding would support the increasing of capacity at Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale, upgrade a rail crossing at Sequoia Avenue in Simi Valley, support construction of a bridge extending Commerce Center Drive across the Santa Clara River to Santa Clarita and unincorporated Los Angeles County, and fund needed traffic improvements throughout the city of Santa Clarita.”

On Monday, officials from the city of Santa Clarita said the projects receiving money, should the transportation and infrastructure bill be approved as currently written, within city limits would occur based on their priority list and throughout various areas in the community.

“The city is working on a prioritized list of intersections that have been identified for improvement,” said Kevin Strauss, a communications specialist with the city of Santa Clarita. “As the bill goes through Congress, we’ll be able to see what we’re able to fund.”

The road improvements, such as medians, striping and asphalt, throughout the city of Santa Clarita, are part of what officials called the Quick Fix Circulation Improvement Project. Mayor Bill Miranda applauded the move to add the funding to the federal transportation bill.

“Inclusion of the Quick-Fix Circulation Improvement Project as part of the surface transportation reauthorization bill is a critical first step in securing resources to improve traffic safety and circulation in the city of Santa Clarita,” said Miranda in the statement from Garcia’s office. “As we aim to responsibly initiate the economic recovery process, it is paramount that we continue to seek partnerships to build and improve on our existing infrastructure and roadways.”