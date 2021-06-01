GOP EDD bills advance to Assembly

Multiple state bills addressing the “critical lapses in security at California’s Employment Development Department” were sent to the state Assembly last week after receiving the unanimous support of the Senate, according to Senate Republicans.

Senate Bills 29, 58, 232 and 390 are parts of a legislative package proposed by Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, to “correct some of the glaring issues at the agency that resulted in billions of dollars in fraud and ensure the agency is better prepared for the next economic downturn.”

“Government completely failed its unemployed citizens this past year, and now the governor has failed to prioritize fixing the problems in his budget,” said Wilk. “It is just heartbreaking to hear from families teetering on the edge simply because their claims are lost in some bureaucratic black hole. These issues need to be addressed and corrected as soon as possible to ensure they do not happen again.”

Wilk authored SB 58, which would prohibit EDD from sending mail containing an individual’s Social Security number. The bill has been referred to the Insurance and Privacy and Consumer Protection committees.

He also authored SB 390, which would require EDD to prepare a comprehensive plan to address an increase in unemployment benefits caused by a future economic recession. SB 390 had not been referred to an Assembly committee as of Tuesday.