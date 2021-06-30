Hart grad, Dodgers pitcher Bauer faces sexual assault allegation

By Signal Staff

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, a Hart High School graduate, is under investigation after a woman accused the Cy Young Award winner of sexual assault, the Dodgers acknowledged Tuesday night amid a flood of media reports on the allegations.

Bauer had not been arrested and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening. Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe told L.A. TV station KTLA that the department is “looking into accusations of an assault involving Bauer,” but did not provide details. Bauer’s attorney released a statement Tuesday evening denying the allegations.

The story spread quickly through national media after TMZ reported that Pasadena police were looking into the woman’s accusations. The Dodgers issued a brief statement during their game against the San Francisco Giants, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

“The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter,” the Dodgers’ statement said. “The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time.”

Major League Baseball had not issued a statement as of the publication of this article.

The woman’s attorney, Marc Garelick, told TMZ the woman had obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Bauer. “The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where (the woman) suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” the attorney told TMZ.

In a statement released to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Bauer’s attorney Jon Fetterolf vigorously denied the allegations and said Bauer and the woman had a pair of encounters involving consensual “rough” sex.

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by (the woman) beginning in April 2021,” the statement said. “We have messages that show (the woman) repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, (the woman) drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, California, where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, (the woman) spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, (the woman) shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory.”

Fetterolf’s statement added that Bauer and the woman have not corresponded in the past month and haven’t seen each other in six weeks. “Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The outspoken Bauer is in the first year of a three-year, $102-million contract with the Dodgers.