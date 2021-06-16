Helicopter airlifts two patients from Vasquez Rocks

The Los Angeles County Fire Department airlifted two patients who may have suffered from heat strokes at Vasquez Rocks Wednesday afternoon, according to department officials.

Jonathan Matheny, a public information officer with the department, said the helicopter took the patients to a local hospital shortly after 3 p.m.

First responders arrived at Vasquez Rocks at 2:55 p.m. and determined that the air evacuation would be the fastest way to transport the patient to the hospital given the area’s windy roads, according to Matheny.

Updated at 4 p.m. An earlier version of this story said only one patient was airlifted.