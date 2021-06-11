Hospitalized fire captain in ‘fair’ condition

In an improvement from his critical, yet stable, status last week, the Los Angeles County Fire Department captain hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is in “fair” condition, according to officials.

Fire Capt. Arnie Sandoval, 54, was severely injured by multiple gunshot wounds during the Fire Station 81 shooting June 1 in Agua Dulce. The shooting resulted in the death of Fire Specialist Tory Carlon, 44. Sandoval was quickly transported to the hospital for emergency surgery.

On Thursday, hospital officials described his condition as “fair,” meaning that his vital signs are stable and within normal limits, and he is conscious, but may be uncomfortable.

“Indicators are favorable,” according to the American Hospital Association’s guidelines regarding patient conditions.

Officials did not indicate the exact prognosis for Sandoval’s injuries nor when he would be likely discharged from the hospital.

David Guymon, a 20-year co-worker and friend, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser Friday at the request of Sandoval’s family. The fundraiser brought in almost $50,000 since it was first created six days ago.