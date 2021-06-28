Interstate 5 traffic halted after crash involving motorcycle

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter was called in to assist with a traffic collision involving a motorcycle north of Pyramid Lake Monday afternoon, prompting lane closures on the northbound side of Interstate 5.

The incident was reported on northbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Smokey Bear Road, shortly before 2 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig and Fire Department Capt. Ron Haralson.

A SigAlert was issued around 2:15 p.m. for all northbound lanes of I-5 at Smokey Bear Road for an unknown duration due to the incident, Kravig said.

The vehicle involved in the traffic collision reportedly fled the scene, with CHP officers pursuing it up I-5, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office.

“We have the potential suspect vehicle pulled over,” Greengard said at 2:45 p.m. “Officers on (the) scene are conducting the investigation now.”

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, Haralson said, with Greengard adding that the motorcyclist was also arrested after a registration check of the motorcycle he was riding came back stolen.