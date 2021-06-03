Law enforcement searches for suspect in alleged forest shooting

One person was transported to the hospital after a report was received of a possible shooting in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said they had received a report from a passerby that an individual had been shot near the corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road.

“I don’t know if it was Forest Service, or somebody came across someone that was on the road, or the side of the road, it sounds like with a gunshot wound,” said Officer Stephan Brandt of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office. “We’re trying to help… find a suspect and help establish a perimeter.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed they had responded to a report of “a man down” call, that eventually transitioned to a gunshot wound victim.

“Someone reported that they were shot,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores of the L.A. County Fire Department, later adding that one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

As of 6:30 p.m., no update had yet been received on whether a suspect had been apprehended. CHP and Fire Department officials said the search for a possible shooter was being primarily handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.