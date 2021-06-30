Man accused of waving hatchet in road-rage incident

Deputies responded to a report Monday of a road-rage incident they suspect involved a man throwing items at a vehicle before waving a hatchet at the victim.

Just before their suspect was arrested at 9:55 p.m., deputies received a report, near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Allegro Drive in Valencia, of a possible assault with a deadly weapon, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported a male adult in a vehicle was throwing items and displaying a hatchet at another vehicle,” said Arriaga, adding that when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man matching their suspect description. “During investigation, deputies learned the suspect parked his vehicle alongside the victim’s vehicle and exited the vehicle in order to display a hatchet in an aggressive and threatening manner from the trunk of his vehicle.”

Arriaga said a hatchet was recovered from the scene and the victim positively identified the suspect.

“The male was arrested for brandishing a weapon,” she said.